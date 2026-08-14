Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.71% to Rs 6.12 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 5.62% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.71% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.126.56 -7 OPM %93.6396.49 -PBDT5.735.43 6 PBT5.725.41 6 NP4.324.09 6
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