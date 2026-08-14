Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.71% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 5.62% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.71% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.126.5693.6396.495.735.435.725.414.324.09

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