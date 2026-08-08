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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 144.97 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 13.45% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales144.97114.61 26 OPM %13.4515.22 -PBDT14.2912.64 13 PBT8.257.84 5 NP6.245.50 13

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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