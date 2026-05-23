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Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 39.17% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 482.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales138.46101.66 36 482.95356.89 35 OPM %12.0214.10 -14.7116.01 - PBDT11.6210.59 10 50.9550.55 1 PBT6.505.94 9 30.9730.80 1 NP4.373.14 39 21.0622.23 -5

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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