Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit declines 57.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 20.75 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components declined 57.83% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.44% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 87.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News