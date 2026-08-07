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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.40% to Rs 52.93 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 46.80% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.40% to Rs 52.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.9337.17 42 OPM %12.1314.66 -PBDT4.694.08 15 PBT2.542.43 5 NP2.982.03 47

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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