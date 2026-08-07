Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.40% to Rs 52.93 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 46.80% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.40% to Rs 52.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.9337.17 42 OPM %12.1314.66 -PBDT4.694.08 15 PBT2.542.43 5 NP2.982.03 47
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