Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.40% to Rs 52.93 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 46.80% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.40% to Rs 52.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.9337.1712.1314.664.694.082.542.432.982.03

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