Pritika Engineering Components standalone net profit declines 37.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 20.66 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components declined 37.23% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.08% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 87.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.6620.88 -1 87.1782.32 6 OPM %11.8612.69 -13.1212.52 - PBDT1.581.93 -18 8.027.05 14 PBT0.681.22 -44 4.854.26 14 NP0.590.94 -37 3.723.54 5

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

