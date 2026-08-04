Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 92.54% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.54% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.5821.19 -93 OPM %-51.272.74 -PBDT-0.680.69 PL PBT-0.770.62 PL NP-0.770.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story