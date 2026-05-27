Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.04% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net Loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.04% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 37.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.