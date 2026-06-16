Private non-financial companies continued to record a double-digit sales growth during Q4FY26

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the data on performance of the private corporate business sector during the fourth quarter of 2025-26, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 3,266 listed non-government non-financial companies. It noted that at aggregate level, listed private non-financial companies continued to record a double-digit sales growth of 13.9 per cent (y-o-y) during Q4:2025-26, up from 10.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales of 1,817 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 14.5 per cent (y-o-y) during Q4:2025-26, as compared to 11.4 per cent in the previous quarter. This acceleration was mainly driven by automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries. Sales growth of Information Technology (IT) companies continued to improve further to 9.9 per cent (y-o-y) during Q4:2025-26 from 8.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales growth of non-IT services companies improved substantially to 20.3 per cent in Q4:2025-26 from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in wholesale and retail trade industry.

Data showed further that with global uncertainties, raw material expenses of manufacturing companies rose substantially by 18.3 per cent (y-o-y) during Q4:2025-26; raw material to sales ratio also increased to 58.5 per cent during Q4 from 57.5 per cent in the previous quarter, indicating input cost pressure. With significant increase in input cost, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies moderated to 9.4 per cent during Q4:2025-26 from 11.8 per cent (y-o-y) in the previous quarter. Operating profit growth of IT and non-IT services companies improved to 14.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, during Q4. On sequential basis, operating profit margin of manufacturing companies remained stable, while it moderated for services sector companies during Q4.