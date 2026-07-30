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Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 666.22 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 35.98% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 666.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales666.22558.81 19 OPM %22.8623.63 -PBDT150.73117.39 28 PBT113.3781.18 40 NP84.2161.93 36

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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