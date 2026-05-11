Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 721.52 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 40.86% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 721.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 613.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.16% to Rs 327.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 2563.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2101.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.