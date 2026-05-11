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Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 721.52 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 40.86% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 721.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 613.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.16% to Rs 327.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.01% to Rs 2563.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2101.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales721.52613.55 18 2563.692101.19 22 OPM %24.9821.61 -25.2121.58 - PBDT166.17124.85 33 583.50386.28 51 PBT129.6889.93 44 439.70254.52 73 NP93.7066.52 41 327.54187.00 75

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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