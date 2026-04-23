Prizor Viztech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 565 after the company reported 152.8% jump in net profit to Rs 14.84 crore on a 164.4% increase in revenues to Rs 105.93 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 20.02 crore, up by 161.7% from Rs 7.65 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and gross revenues of Rs 20.76 crore (up 104.5% YoY) and Rs 147.94 crore (up 108.1% YoY), respectively.

Separately, Prizor Viztech stated that the company has successfully received the GeM vendor assessment report for CCTV camera and has been registered as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal under the category of Camera for CCTV system (V3), which is now live and available for procurement on the GeM portal.