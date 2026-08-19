Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.19% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 1.18% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.19% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.804.53128.9388.743.363.453.363.392.512.54

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