Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.19% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 1.18% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.19% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.804.53 -38 OPM %128.9388.74 -PBDT3.363.45 -3 PBT3.363.39 -1 NP2.512.54 -1
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