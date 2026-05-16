Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 49.70 crore

Net profit of Pro FX Tech rose 253.76% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 49.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 176.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.