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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 46.07 crore

Net profit of Pro FX Tech rose 4.88% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.0738.22 21 OPM %11.3314.08 -PBDT5.505.33 3 PBT5.445.19 5 NP4.083.89 5

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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