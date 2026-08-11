Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 46.07 crore

Net profit of Pro FX Tech rose 4.88% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.0738.2211.3314.085.505.335.445.194.083.89

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