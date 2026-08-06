Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 45.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 363.71 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 45.29% to Rs 96.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 363.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales363.71338.74 7 OPM %27.3826.67 -PBDT103.3494.25 10 PBT97.3288.81 10 NP96.1566.18 45
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