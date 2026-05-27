Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 370.45 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 54.63% to Rs 94.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 370.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.46% to Rs 326.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 1407.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 934.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.