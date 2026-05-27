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Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 370.45 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 54.63% to Rs 94.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 370.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.46% to Rs 326.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 1407.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 934.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales370.45310.99 19 1407.97934.17 51 OPM %36.6026.02 -32.4334.08 - PBDT139.3883.90 66 473.45328.31 44 PBT133.2178.53 70 449.86311.62 44 NP94.6061.18 55 326.91234.41 39

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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