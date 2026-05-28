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Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 937.67 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 1.90% to Rs 153.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 937.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 989.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.55% to Rs 856.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 4281.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3368.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales937.67989.13 -5 4281.593368.11 27 OPM %23.2821.20 -27.3525.86 - PBDT227.67223.01 2 1204.06894.10 35 PBT218.11212.66 3 1166.63862.16 35 NP153.13156.10 -2 856.50636.59 35

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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