Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 34.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 889.92 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 34.25% to Rs 126.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 889.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 935.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales889.92935.16 -5 OPM %19.1128.46 -PBDT179.22273.79 -35 PBT169.63264.70 -36 NP126.27192.06 -34
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