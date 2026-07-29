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Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 34.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 889.92 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 34.25% to Rs 126.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 889.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 935.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales889.92935.16 -5 OPM %19.1128.46 -PBDT179.22273.79 -35 PBT169.63264.70 -36 NP126.27192.06 -34

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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