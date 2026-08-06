Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 62.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.54% to Rs 67.83 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 62.80% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.54% to Rs 67.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67.83106.8863.7354.682.905.631.463.981.092.93

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