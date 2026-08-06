Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 62.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.54% to Rs 67.83 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 62.80% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.54% to Rs 67.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.83106.88 -37 OPM %63.7354.68 -PBDT2.905.63 -48 PBT1.463.98 -63 NP1.092.93 -63
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