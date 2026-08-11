Promact Plastis reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7214.29% to Rs 5.12 croreNet profit of Promact Plastis reported to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7214.29% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.120.07 7214 OPM %-0.59-14.29 -PBDT0.19-0.13 LP PBT0.19-0.15 LP NP16.45-0.15 LP
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