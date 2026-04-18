Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net profit of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina declined 19.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8611.11% to Rs 23.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 214.94% to Rs 30.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.