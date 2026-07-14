Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net profit of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina rose 5.52% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.717.63 1 OPM %90.9295.67 -PBDT7.047.38 -5 PBT5.425.76 -6 NP4.404.17 6

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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