Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 11.71 crore

Net Loss of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reported to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 30.39 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.