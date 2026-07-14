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Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 11.80 crore

Net profit of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.800 0 OPM %77.290 -PBDT9.10-0.01 LP PBT6.62-0.01 LP NP5.98-0.01 LP

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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