Prostarm Info board OKs strategic realignment of certain business operations

Prostarm Info Systems has approved a strategic realignment of its manufacturing footprint aimed at improving operational efficiency, optimizing infrastructure utilization and streamlining resources.

As part of the restructuring, the company will gradually relocate its Servo Stabilizer and Isolation Transformer manufacturing and related operations from the Pisoli facility in Pune to its Mahape facility in Navi Mumbai.

Simultaneously, the company will shift its Lithium Battery manufacturing operations and associated production capabilities from the Mahape facility to its Bakrol facility in Ahmedabad.

The company stated that the restructuring initiative is intended to consolidate operations and strengthen focus on core business segments.

Prostarm Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects.