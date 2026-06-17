Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info board OKs strategic realignment of certain business operations

Prostarm Info board OKs strategic realignment of certain business operations

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prostarm Info Systems has approved a strategic realignment of its manufacturing footprint aimed at improving operational efficiency, optimizing infrastructure utilization and streamlining resources.

As part of the restructuring, the company will gradually relocate its Servo Stabilizer and Isolation Transformer manufacturing and related operations from the Pisoli facility in Pune to its Mahape facility in Navi Mumbai.

Simultaneously, the company will shift its Lithium Battery manufacturing operations and associated production capabilities from the Mahape facility to its Bakrol facility in Ahmedabad.

The company stated that the restructuring initiative is intended to consolidate operations and strengthen focus on core business segments.

Prostarm Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects.

The company had reported 17.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.95 crore on a 27.35% increase in revenue to Rs 104.45 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 143.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-regional transmission project

Indices trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story