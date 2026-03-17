Prostarm Info rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 90-cr WBMSC order

Prostarm Info Systems rose 2.22% to Rs 126.80 after the company announced that it has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (WBMSC), Kolkata, for a contract valued at Rs 90.44 crore.

The scope of work includes the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 6 KVA online UPS systems (single-phase input and output), along with batteries, across various healthcare centers in West Bengal.

The project involves installation at 3,439 centers, including 3,000 sub-centers, 336 urban health & wellness centers, and 103 urban primary health centers, under the XV Finance Commission.

The order is domestic in nature and is to be executed within a period of 180 days. The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.