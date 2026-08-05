Protean eGov Tech drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 75% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Protean eGov Technologies declined 6.94% to Rs 578.35 after the company reported a sharp decline in profitability for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, as higher upfront investments and cost inflation weighed on margins.

The company reported a 75.43% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.86 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 19.03% YoY to Rs 250.96 crore, supported by sustained momentum across its core businesses and strong traction in new initiatives.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 76.40% YoY to Rs 7.64 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating performance remained under pressure, with EBITDA falling 38% YoY to Rs 28 crore from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26. Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed to 10%, reflecting the impact of upfront investments of around Rs 18 crore towards the execution of multiple prestigious RFP-led mandates. Additionally, margins were impacted by cost inflation arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions, which led to higher procurement costs for technology hardware, white goods and other key inputs required for project execution. Protean eGov said the strategic projects are currently in the deployment phase and have yet to reach steady-state revenue generation. As a result, implementation costs were incurred ahead of revenue recognition, temporarily impacting profitability. Excluding these upfront investments, the company said normalized EBITDA would have stood at around Rs 46 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 17.2%.

On the business front, revenue from new initiatives surged 276% YoY to Rs 42 crore, highlighting the company's expanding digital services portfolio. Revenue from the Identity Services segment increased 16% YoY to Rs 27 crore, while CRA Services (NPS, APY and UPS) recorded a 7% increase to Rs 82 crore. Revenue from Tax Services remained flat at Rs 100 crore during the quarter. Ajay Rajan MD & CEO, said: I am pleased to share my first quarterly update as the managing director & CEO of Protean. We delivered a resilient performance during the quarter, with revenue growing 19% YoY. Our Tax Services business successfully navigated the transition to revised documentation norms while further strengthening its market leadership. The CRA Services business continued its growth momentum, onboarding over 1,000 new corporates, the highest in a single quarter, while Identity Services delivered healthy volume and revenue growth. Our diversification strategy is also yielding results, with new initiatives now contributing 17% of revenues, up from 10% in FY26.

Our immediate priorities are clear: execution will be key with a sharp focus on high-margin businesses and product profitability. We will look at monetizing AI powered Intelligence layer adjacent to our core DPI infrastructure, recalibrate and optimise our product and business strategy, drive efficiencies through cost rationalisation and AI adoption across the organisation. Most importantly, we will work aggressively on globalising our India DPI and Enterprise tech capabilities in relevant geographies. I believe these priorities, backed by disciplined capital allocation and strong governance, will enable us to create long-term value for all our stakeholders." Protean eGov Technologies has been at the forefront of building citizen-scale digital public infrastructure across taxation, social security and identity services. Aligned with Indias open digital infrastructure framework, the company contributes to multisectoral open digital ecosystems spanning e-commerce, transport and mobility, agriculture, insurance, education and skilling, and healthcare.