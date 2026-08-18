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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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From Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) - State Family Registry Platform. The contract is valued at Rs 5.99 crore (including taxes).

The project will establish a unified digital family registry for the State, including family enrolment, mobile-based registration, data validation, integration with various Government Departments, dashboards, reporting, testing, training and Go-Live support.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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