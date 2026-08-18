Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project

From Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) - State Family Registry Platform. The contract is valued at Rs 5.99 crore (including taxes).

The project will establish a unified digital family registry for the State, including family enrolment, mobile-based registration, data validation, integration with various Government Departments, dashboards, reporting, testing, training and Go-Live support.