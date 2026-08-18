Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 6-cr order from Arunachal Pradesh govt

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order worth Rs 5.99 crore from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) - State Family Registry Platform.

The project includes family enrollment, mobile-based registration, data validation, integration with various government departments, dashboards, reporting, testing, training and go-live support. The project has an implementation period of 12 months, followed by 36 months of operations and maintenance (O&M) support, with a total contract tenure of 48 months.

The company said the project strengthens its presence in the North-East government digital ecosystem and provides potential for similar Family Registry initiatives across other states.