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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 250.96 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 75.43% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 250.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales250.96210.84 19 OPM %4.957.78 -PBDT25.1743.41 -42 PBT7.6432.37 -76 NP5.8623.85 -75

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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