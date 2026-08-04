Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 250.96 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 75.43% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 250.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.250.96210.844.957.7825.1743.417.6432.375.8623.85

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