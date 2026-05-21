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Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.44% to Rs 307.54 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 48.92% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.44% to Rs 307.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.79% to Rs 100.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 997.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 840.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales307.54222.15 38 997.75840.70 19 OPM %12.358.05 -11.589.56 - PBDT51.2233.34 54 181.69146.25 24 PBT37.1625.24 47 134.94118.43 14 NP30.3820.40 49 100.5992.46 9

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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