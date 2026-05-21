Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.44% to Rs 307.54 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 48.92% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.44% to Rs 307.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.79% to Rs 100.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 997.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 840.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.