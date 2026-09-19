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Provident Housing launches PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 project in Bengaluru

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Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Provident Housing, a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara, has launched a new phase of the existing project: PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 at Survey No. 1 to 3, 4(p), 5, 6, 7(p), 8(p), 9 to 26 of Venkatapura Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bangalore South Taluk, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka - 560060. The said project is the construction of Phase 6 of the already existing project and the same is registered with Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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