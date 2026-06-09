Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provident Meryta Pvt standalone net profit rises 7020.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Provident Meryta Pvt standalone net profit rises 7020.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Provident Meryta Pvt rose 7020.00% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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