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Provigil Surveillance receives LoA from South Western Railway

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Western Railway, Hubli Division, for an aggregate contract value of Rs 4.31 crore approx.

The project pertains to the Provision of CCTV at 75 Non-Interlocked Manned Level Crossing Gates over Hubli Division. The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV / Video Surveillance Systems, networking and telecom infrastructure, integration of monitoring systems, power backup arrangements, solar power systems, computer vision-based gate monitoring solutions and other ancillary infrastructure required for the project.

This LOA further strengthens the Company's position in the railway surveillance and safety infrastructure segment. With cumulative railway sector orders now exceeding Rs 250 crore, the Company continues to expand its footprint across key railway zones and divisions nationwide.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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