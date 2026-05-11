Provigil Surveillance receives order of Rs 3.59 cr from South-Western Railway

Provigil Surveillance (wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South-Western Railway, Bengaluru Division for an aggregate value of Rs 3.59 crore (approx.).

The project involves Replacement and Additional Provision of CCTV Surveillance System at Mysuru Railway Station under South-Western Railway. The scope includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of CCTV surveillance systems comprising VMS, VAS & FRS integration, PTZ/Bullet/Dome/4K UHD Cameras, Video Analytics Servers, Storage Systems, Networking Infrastructure, UPS Systems and centralized monitoring infrastructure with failover architecture.