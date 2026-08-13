Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), Noida, for a contract valued at Rs 3.73 crore.

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) of an E-Surveillance System across the Kishangarh Balawas (Excl.) New Rewari New Phulera New Kishangarh Madar (Excl.) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), under the CGM/JP Unit. The project will be executed over a period of five years on an OPEX model and is designed to establish an integrated e-surveillance framework for enhanced protection of critical railway infrastructure.