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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), Noida, for a contract valued at Rs 3.73 crore.

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) of an E-Surveillance System across the Kishangarh Balawas (Excl.) New Rewari New Phulera New Kishangarh Madar (Excl.) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), under the CGM/JP Unit. The project will be executed over a period of five years on an OPEX model and is designed to establish an integrated e-surveillance framework for enhanced protection of critical railway infrastructure.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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