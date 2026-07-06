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Provigil Surveillance secures surveillance project of Rs 6.25 cr

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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From South Central Railway

Provigil Surveillance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division for a contract aggregating to Rs 6.25 crore.

The project involves the provision of advanced surveillance systems at KVR, GVN, and Rajahmundry (RJY) railway stations for Godavari Pushkaram-2027, along with the replacement and augmentation of Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) at multiple railway stations and the installation of video recording systems in Relay Rooms and Station Master Rooms across the Vijayawada Division.

The scope of work includes the deployment of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems, Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and other associated Signalling & Telecommunication (S&T) infrastructure, culminating in the successful handover of the surveillance system.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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