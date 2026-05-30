Prozone Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 52.57 crore

Net profit of Prozone Realty reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 195.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.