Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prozone Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prozone Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 52.57 crore

Net profit of Prozone Realty reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 195.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.5752.83 0 195.22178.73 9 OPM %34.5111.49 -39.3025.25 - PBDT9.514.01 137 50.6320.74 144 PBT4.03-1.86 LP 27.58-2.25 LP NP6.66-32.81 LP 10.69-37.93 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bohra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 5552.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story