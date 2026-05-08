Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 360.59 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 14.24% to Rs 59.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 360.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 283.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.49% to Rs 222.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 1317.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1103.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.