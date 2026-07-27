Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 347.63 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 44.38% to Rs 74.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 347.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 293.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.63293.76 18 OPM %25.6222.90 -PBDT108.2376.84 41 PBT100.2369.59 44 NP74.7651.78 44
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