Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 37.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 10.39 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 37.61% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.32% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 91.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.