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Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 37.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 10.39 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 37.61% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.32% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 91.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.396.94 50 91.3092.41 -1 OPM %-11.16-10.95 --1.71-1.68 - PBDT2.081.66 25 8.388.03 4 PBT2.061.66 24 8.358.02 4 NP1.501.09 38 6.165.74 7

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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