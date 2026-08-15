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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 222.26% to Rs 16.79 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 7.86% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 222.26% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.795.21 222 OPM %-1.85-8.25 -PBDT2.091.88 11 PBT2.081.88 11 NP1.511.40 8

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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