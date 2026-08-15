Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 222.26% to Rs 16.79 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 7.86% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 222.26% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.795.21 222 OPM %-1.85-8.25 -PBDT2.091.88 11 PBT2.081.88 11 NP1.511.40 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content