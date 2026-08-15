Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 222.26% to Rs 16.79 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 7.86% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 222.26% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.795.21-1.85-8.252.091.882.081.881.511.40

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