PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 226.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.74% to Rs 1115.24 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 226.47% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.74% to Rs 1115.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 672.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 55.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 3148.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2512.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.