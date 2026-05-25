PSU OMC shares rally as crude oil prices tumble on hopes of US-Iran deal

Shares of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) advanced after crude oil prices declined sharply amid hopes of a potential US-Iran agreement that could ease supply concerns in global energy markets.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 3.84%, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained 3.81% and Indian Oil Corporation climbed 3.51%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the July 2026 contract dropped 5.63% to $97.71 per barrel.

The sharp fall in crude prices also lifted broader market sentiment, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.13% to 23,987.75.

Lower crude oil prices typically benefit PSU oil retailers as domestic LPG and kerosene continue to be sold at regulated rates, easing pressure on marketing margins.