Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

Shares of state-run oil marketing companies declined as global crude prices surged, raising concerns over pressure on their margins.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation fell 3.08%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 2.34% and Indian Oil Corporation slipped 0.85%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 delivery surged amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pushing prices above the $99-per-barrel mark.

The rise in crude prices also weighed on broader market sentiment, with the Nifty 50 trading 0.53% lower at 23,653.95.

Higher crude prices can pressure PSU oil retailers as domestic LPG and kerosene are sold at regulated prices. A sharp rise in global oil prices can increase under-recoveries on such sales, potentially weighing on profitability.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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