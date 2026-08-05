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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2026 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 4730.66 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 49.76% to Rs 97.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 4730.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3976.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4730.663976.31 19 OPM %3.187.25 -PBDT153.38291.10 -47 PBT150.96288.74 -48 NP97.99195.05 -50

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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