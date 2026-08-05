PTC India consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 4730.66 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 49.76% to Rs 97.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 4730.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3976.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4730.663976.313.187.25153.38291.10150.96288.7497.99195.05

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