PTC India consolidated net profit declines 70.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 3859.97 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 70.03% to Rs 105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 3859.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2886.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.73% to Rs 605.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 900.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 16621.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15545.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.