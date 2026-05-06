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PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 119.08 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 21.78% to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 119.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 319.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 514.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 633.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales119.08152.99 -22 514.57633.37 -19 OPM %90.1494.15 -120.5694.97 - PBDT63.4376.90 -18 399.56285.08 40 PBT61.5975.11 -18 392.13278.52 41 NP45.5058.17 -22 319.36217.05 47

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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