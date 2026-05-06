PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 119.08 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 21.78% to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 119.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 319.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 514.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 633.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.