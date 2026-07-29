PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 70.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 103.31 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 70.55% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 103.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.31141.91 -27 OPM %91.42150.20 -PBDT55.95148.14 -62 PBT54.25146.31 -63 NP40.24136.63 -71
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